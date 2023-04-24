South Africa

POLL | Would you follow a pastor who asked you to starve yourself to go to heaven?

24 April 2023 - 13:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Forensic experts and homicide detectives carry the bodies of suspected members of a Christian cult in Kenya who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death.
Image: REUTERS/Stringer

Dozens of churchgoers who starved themselves to death because they believed it would secure their passage to heaven have sent shockwaves across the world and sparked debate around dodgy pastors.

Last week Kenyan police exhumed the bodies of 47 people thought to be followers of the Christian cult Good News International Church near the coastal town of Malindi.

“In total, 47 people have died at the Shakahola forest,” detective Charles Kamau told Reuters on Sunday.

Police rescued 15 members of the church earlier this month who claimed they had been told to starve themselves to death. Four of those rescued died before they reached hospital.

The church's leader, Paul Mackenzie, was arrested after a tip-off about the shallow graves. He reportedly refused to eat or drink while in police custody. The BBC reported he pleaded not guilty and was released on bail. 

While some sympathised with the followers, others slammed Mackenzie.

The BBC quoted police as saying the church came to their attention when they received reports that “ignorant citizens” were “starving to death in a pretext to meet Jesus after being brainwashed by a suspect”.

In 2020, the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities ( heard shocking revelations from former cult leaders about how they used “witchcraft” to gain power, wealth and influence over their worshippers.

Pastor Jay Israel and “apostle” Makhado Ramabulana revealed details of rituals, “secret societies” and sacrifices made over the years to grow their cults and dupe church members into parting with their hard-earned money. 

