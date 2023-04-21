“It is concerning they are willing to do everything, including delaying council meetings that should sit, to have internal conversations among themselves. It is delaying council processes which have an adverse effect on service delivery purely for their political expediency, which is wrong,” said Majola.
Majola said the motions are serving despite rumours Amad might resign before the no-confidence motion in an attempt to “spare ANC/EFF coalition embarrassment”, which demonstrates their call for his removal was a correct move.
Makhubele and Amad are not facing one but two motions individually — the first from ActionSA and the other sponsored by the DA.
Former council whip and DA member Tyrell Meyers announced that apart from intending to unseat Amad and Makhubele, the DA has added a motion against council whip Sthembiso Zungu from the ANC.
“When the programming committee reconvened this morning, a good number of motions were presented. All three motions tabled by the DA today were declared admissible in the programming committee and will serve at the next council meeting,” said Meyers.
The next Joburg council is scheduled to sit on April 25.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Joburg’s Amad and Makhubele face ousting as ActionSA, DA successfully field motions of no confidence
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Joburg mayor Thapelo Amad and speaker Colleen Makhubele are facing motions of no confidence against them.
They were brought by ActionSA and the DA and were tabled in the programming committee on Friday and have successfully made it to the council agenda.
This after the last attempt at tabling the proposed motions on Tuesday failed following a no-show from ANC/EFF councillors, resulting in the meeting not being able to proceed without a quorum.
ActionSA Gauteng leader Funzi Ngobeni said their absence was another “desperate attempt by the ANC/EFF coalition of doom to cling to power” as they did not have the numbers to defeat the no-confidence motion should it pass the programming committee and come before council.
The party's caucus spokesperson Sthembelo Majola said they were pleased with finally being able to pass the motions through programming, citing they will be a subject of council debate at the next meeting.
“The two caucuses of the ANC and EFF tried to delay these motions by submitting leaves of absence citing different reasons, and the meeting had to be rescheduled for Friday. Our view is that this was an attempt to allow themselves time to negotiate with their coalition partners.
Unstable coalitions must find solid ground: Paul Mashatile
“It is concerning they are willing to do everything, including delaying council meetings that should sit, to have internal conversations among themselves. It is delaying council processes which have an adverse effect on service delivery purely for their political expediency, which is wrong,” said Majola.
Majola said the motions are serving despite rumours Amad might resign before the no-confidence motion in an attempt to “spare ANC/EFF coalition embarrassment”, which demonstrates their call for his removal was a correct move.
Makhubele and Amad are not facing one but two motions individually — the first from ActionSA and the other sponsored by the DA.
Former council whip and DA member Tyrell Meyers announced that apart from intending to unseat Amad and Makhubele, the DA has added a motion against council whip Sthembiso Zungu from the ANC.
“When the programming committee reconvened this morning, a good number of motions were presented. All three motions tabled by the DA today were declared admissible in the programming committee and will serve at the next council meeting,” said Meyers.
The next Joburg council is scheduled to sit on April 25.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
ActionSA’s inaugural policy conference to take place in September
McKenzie pulls out from race to become Joburg mayor but 'PA will still support motion to remove Amad'
POLL | What do you think of the demands for mayor Amad to be axed?
ANC/EFF coalition tipped to accede to PA's demands to axe Amad and 'save Joburg mayorship'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos