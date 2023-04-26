South Africa

Eight South Africans stuck at Egypt border without travel documents

Department of international relations & co-operation 'doing all it can' to assist South Africans without documentation who have been refused entry into Egypt

26 April 2023 - 11:14
A satellite image shows a close-up of destroyed Su-25 ground attack aircraft at El Obeid airbase in Sudan on April 18 2023.
A satellite image shows a close-up of destroyed Su-25 ground attack aircraft at El Obeid airbase in Sudan on April 18 2023.
Image: Maxar Technologies/Handout via Reuters

The department of international relations & cooperation (Dirco) says it is doing all it can to ensure eight South Africans who have been refused entry into Egypt receive assistance.  

They are part of a group evacuated from war-torn Sudan and are not allowed into Egypt as they don't have travel documents.

“These people were fleeing from a war, so they probably left the documents behind. We are negotiating with the Egyptian government to allow them entry, but we are also trying to arrange temporary documents for them,” said Dirco's head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela.

People are hungry and desperate, tired and deprived of sleep, but we must get the job done. The goal remains to ensure that everyone comes home safely
Dirco's Clayson Monyela

He added that the eight, with seven Angolans and one Lesotho national, are safe at the Egyptian border.  

“They have not been abandoned. Evacuations are never easy or without challenges. The important thing was to get people out of harm's way. Saudi Arabia has also agreed to receive SA nationals who made it to Port Sudan.

“Arrangements are being made. This is not an easy operation logistically. There are many nationals of other countries all desperately trying to get out.

“People are hungry and desperate, tired and deprived of sleep, but we must get the job done. The goal remains to ensure that everyone comes home safely.” 

The government has been evacuating South Africans from Sudan since Monday.

Monyela said a family — a husband and wife and their three children — are still stuck in Sudan as they are in a far-flung area. He added that three women who work for an airline are also still in the country.

“We are busy with arrangements to get to them today [Wednesday]. There's another bus fetching foreigners today and they'll be accommodated,” he said. 

Monyela could not confirm when the first group of people evacuated from Sudan will land in the country due to the complexity of the evacuation operation.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

More South Africans being evacuated from Sudan: Dirco

The department of international relations and co-operation says 12 more South Africans who are in Sudan will be evacuated on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

South Africans in Sudan have crossed to Egypt, now let’s get them home: Pandor

International relations minister Naledi Pandor says the evacuation of South Africans out of war-torn Sudan has been successful, with citizens ...
News
1 day ago

Fear and anxiety as 38 South Africans leave war-torn Sudan for Egypt

Thirty-eight South Africans including all diplomatic staff arrived in Egypt on Monday from Khartoum, alongside seven Angolans, to escape the civil ...
News
1 day ago

Evacuation of SA nationals in Sudan in progress

South African citizens and embassy staff in Sudan are being evacuated from the war-torn country.
News
1 day ago

'We’re trying to save data and power' - South African trapped at Sudan war’s ground zero

Durban man and colleagues can’t leave their Khartoum apartment block, and food is running low
News
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘Sue G4S, Bester, Magudumana’ - Thuli Madonsela's advice to Katlego Bereng's ... South Africa
  2. 'I've lost my child for the second time to the same thief' News
  3. Teacher ‘who sat in her car most of the time’ loses dispute against dismissal News
  4. Victoria Falls invaded by bed bugs Africa
  5. Faith Nketsi’s husband hands himself over to police South Africa

Latest Videos

WATCH | Ackerman guilty in harrowing child pornography case
UFS student raps Kanye West song mid graduation ceremony, other students ...