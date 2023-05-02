The fourth state witness in the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa took to the stand in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.
Mthokozisi Twala, who was inside the house when Meyiwa was killed, grew up and played soccer with Meyiwa in KwaZulu-Natal.
Twala told the court he was reluctant to visit the home that belonged to the mother of Meyiwa’s then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo on that fateful night in October 2014.
LISTEN:
LISTEN | Witness in Meyiwa trial says he was reluctant to go to Vosloorus house
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images
LISTEN:
The trial has been adjourned to Wednesday, with Twala due to continue his testimony.
