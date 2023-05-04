South Africa

IN PICS | Katlego Bereng's memorial service in Bloemfontein

04 May 2023 - 17:47 By TIMESLIVE
Monica Matsie and a relative at the Mahube A Tumelo Hall in Bloemfontein, where her son Katlego Bereng’s memorial service was held on May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

memorial service was held on Thursday for Katlego Bereng, whose charred remains were found in cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre. His body was used to cover up rapist and murderer Thabo Bester's audacious escape.

The memorial was held at Mahube A Tumelo Hall in Bloemfontein.

Residents of Hamilton in Bloemfontein came out in numbers for Katlego Bereng's memorial service on May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Hamilton in Bloemfontein mourn the death of Katlego Bereng at his memorial service on May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Hamilton in Bloemfontein attend Katlego Bereng's memorial service on May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

READ MORE:

NPA confirms murder charge against Thabo Bester, co-accused withdrawn

The National Prosecuting Authority on Thursday confirmed that it had withdrawn a murder charge against Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their ...
News
1 hour ago

Two officials who were promised R2.5m each to assist Bester escape only received R80,000

The two shortchanged officials were tasked with disconnecting the prison cameras and recording system
News
21 hours ago

How police identified the body in Bester's cell

The Sunday Times can reveal that the breakthrough came when a Free State detective recently discovered records containing a set of fingerprints at ...
News
4 days ago

Father of dead man used in Thabo Bester's prison escape asks for time and space to grieve

“We highly appreciate the support you have shown us in this tough time. This has been a really draining journey and we need time to regroup and deal ...
News
6 days ago

Katlego Bereng: Dad of two was man linked to Thabo Bester, Dr Nandipha body swap

The family of the man whose body was found in Thabo Bester’s jail cell describe him as a loving father who battled bouts of unemployment but remained ...
News
1 week ago
Residents of Hamilton in Bloemfontein at a memorial service in honour of Katlego Bereng on Thursday May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Residents of Hamilton in Bloemfontein came out in numbers to a memorial service in honour of Katlego Bereng on Thursday May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Monica Matsie and relative at the Mahube A Tumelo hall in Bloemfontein, where her son Katlego Bereng’s memorial service was held on Thursday May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Monica Matsie, right, and a relative at the Mahube A Tumelo hall in Bloemfontein, where her son Katlego Bereng’s memorial service was held on Thursday May 4 2023.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
