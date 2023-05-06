During his 2023/24 draft budget speech, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda blamed Umgeni Water for the increase.
TimesLIVE
eThekwini to increase water tariff by 14.9% as it loses R1.9bn due to leaks and illegal connections
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
The eThekwini municipality plans to increase water tariffs by 14.9% as it has lost R1.9bn due to illegal connections and corroded infrastructure leading to leaks.
About 618,465kl was lost daily in the last financial year, according to the auditor-general's (AG) last financial year report, costing R1.99bn. In 2020/21 the municipality lost R1.75bn through water losses.
The AG report said 56% of water meant for residents was lost.
While water trickles away residents in Umlazi, Folweni, Ngonyameni, KwaMakhutha, Osindisweni, Adams and Chatsworth struggle with supply.
The tariff increase is due to come into effect by July.
The municipality proposed this increase in its 2023/24 draft budget and it is high compared to other metros such as Tshwane which plans to increase its tariff by 9.2%. The City of Cape Town proposed an 8.6% increase for water.
eThekwini mayor expresses optimistic outlook in his state of the city address
During his 2023/24 draft budget speech, mayor Mxolisi Kaunda blamed Umgeni Water for the increase.
“The current economic climate has made above-inflation tariff increases inevitable. The three biggest contributors to the increases are out of our hands, that is, the Eskom increase, Umgeni Water Board increase and salary increase,” he said.
On water shortages, Kaunda in his state of the city address, said the metro was working on resolving the matter.
“Together with Umgeni Water, we are finalising plans to upgrade the Southern Aqueduct [water plant] which, when completed — will provide these areas with a reliable supply. The project will cost over R900m.”
He said the municipality would repair water and sewer infrastructure after National Treasury had transferred R1.5bn of the disaster response grant in April.
DA eThekwini caucus leader Thabani Mthethwa was not convinced.
“According to the auditor-general's report for 2021/2022, the city acquired 401,527,498 kilolitres of water but only sold 175,787,719 kilolitres, with the remainder lost.
“The mayor points to the reprioritised R600m budget for restoring water and sanitation services as the impetus for change. However, the [track records imply] the monies will most certainly be misused,” he said.
TimesLIVE
