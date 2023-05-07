South Africa

Katlego Bereng — whose body was used as Thabo Bester decoy — is laid to rest in Bloemfontein

07 May 2023 - 11:36 By TIMESLIVE
Earlier this week, residents of Hamilton in Bloemfontein came out in numbers to a memorial service held in honor of the life of Katlego Bereng.
Image: File. Thapelo Morebudi

Family and friends of Katlego Bereng, whose body was used as a decoy in convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester's prison break, gathered in Bloemfontein for his funeral on Sunday.  

The burnt remains of Bereng, aged 31 and a father of two, were found in Bester's single cell in the Mangaung Correctional Services Centre a year ago.

After a year-long search for him, his family learnt it was his body that had been found in the cell of the man dubbed the “Facebook rapist”. Bereng's fingerprints, obtained at the National Hospital in Bloemfontein, were used to identify him. 

Investigations have thus far revealed that he died from a blunt force trauma to the head and was already dead when his body was placed in Bester's cell and set alight. 

On Sunday, Bereng's remains were first brought to his home before being transported to the Lesley Monnanyane hall for his funeral service. 

His simple brown coffin was laden with flowers and the familiar photo of him dressed in a white T-shirt and white bucket hat were placed in front of the coffin. 

Mourners, among them Bloemfontein Celtics football club supporters, dressed in their party regalia, took turns standing around the coffin as they celebrated his life in song.

Some of his family members, however, battled to contain their emotions and were carried out of the hall during the service. 

Meanwhile, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed it had withdrawn the murder charge against Bester, his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused in connection with Bereng's death. 

“The investigation reveals that there was [a] postmortem report performed on the body of the unidentified deceased person found in cell 35 at Mangaung Correctional Centre and the cause of death was registered as unnatural death.

“The cause of this unnatural death is still being investigated. At this stage, there is insufficient evidence for the NPA to pursue a charge of murder, hence the NPA has taken a decision not to proffer a charge of murder pending further investigation,” police said.

TimesLIVE

