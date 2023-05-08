A 40-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the statutory rape of two teenage boys in Kanana, North West and is expected to appear in court soon.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the Klerksdorp family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit is investigating a case of crimen injuria and two separate counts of statutory rape registered at Kanana police station.
Mokgwabone said in the crimen injuria case registered on Friday afternoon, the suspect allegedly shared a picture of his private parts with the complainant.
"In the second and separate case, but involving the same suspect, two counts of statutory rape were laid on Saturday by the parents of two boys, both aged 15. This came after a video wherein a man was seen having sexual intercourse with a boy went viral on social media platforms, especially Whatsapp," he said.
Members of the public have been requested to refrain from circulating the video.
"Members of the community and civil society organisations are requested to exercise patience and allow the police to conduct investigations. We are not aware of allegations that police refused to assist the complainant in the crimen injuria case. We request those making allegations to lodge a formal complaint for investigation."
TimesLIVE
40-year-old suspect arrested for statutory rape
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov
