South Africa

WATCH | Hawks nab ex-Chiefs spin doctor at funeral of 'Goldfingers'

Elite police pounce on Tshakoane for scams after finishing his tribute to former fellow PRO

16 May 2023 - 12:25 By Neville Khoza

Former Kaizer Chiefs spin doctor Louis 'Sprinter' Tshakoane is taken away by police at Mamelodi Sundowns' Communications Manager, Alex 'Goldfinger' Shakoane's funeral.

Soon after completing his tribute during the funeral of Alex Shakoane in Mamelodi on Tuesday, former Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer Louis “Sprinter” Tshakoane landed into the hands of the Hawks.

Tshakoane was one of the speakers at the funeral at the International Assemblies of God Church in Mamelodi, Tshwane, but little did he know that elite police were waiting for him.

It was after 10am when he concluded his speech and went to hug CAF president Patrice Motsepe before he left the building only to land in the hands of the Hawks who had been waiting for him.

Tshakoane had been on police wanted list for his connection to his son’s alleged illegal investment scheme. Louis Tshakoane Jr is accused of running a failed multimillion rand investment scheme known as Undercover Billionaires which left investors high and dry four years ago.

But his father's luck ran out on Tuesday morning as the Hawks pounced on the former flamboyant PRO at his old friend’s burial. Before his arrest, Tshakoane was in high spirits describing Shakoane as a fallen giant.

WATCH | Funeral of Mamelodi Sundowns' Alex 'Goldfingers' Shakoane

Mourners have gathered in Pretoria to bid farewell to long-serving Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane.
Sport
4 hours ago

“I want to say this giant Alex has the spirit of Joe Frazier [former American boxer], I can sit down every day and every night and I would say Sundowns don’t know much about Alex like I do,” Tshakoane said.

“Because he was my opponent, I used to analyse and divide him, manipulate Alex. And if there are people who are entitled to celebrate him it must be Sundowns and the nation.

“Alex was a giant, he was a calculator, and one day I got him in the dressing room. He was praying, ‘the spirit of Alex and Sundowns must never die’.”

According to a police officer who asked not to be named as he was not allowed to speak with the media, the Hawks waited for him to finish his speech before arresting him.

SowetanLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

‘We will honour Bra Alex Shakoane:’ Sundowns chair Motsepe

Former Mamelodi Sundowns official Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane was fondly remembered by industry colleagues and football legends during an ...
Sport
4 days ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE | Shaken by Shaks: whether it was PR or pep talks, Goldfingers reached far

Any story about Sundowns without the mention of Alex Shakoane will be incomplete, because for about four decades, he was the face of the club
Sport
6 days ago

'Bra Alex was Sundowns through and through,' says ‘Mambush’ Mudau as tributes pour in for Alex Shakoane

Daniel “Mambush” Mudau and Peter Koutroulis, who are among those who knew Alex “Goldfingers” Shakoane well, have joined the footballing fraternity in ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mother's Day tragedy as KZN woman is 'shot at least ten times' in vehicle South Africa
  2. Smoke bellows from Nelson Mandela Square in Sandton South Africa
  3. The 'truth' behind Eskom's collapse News
  4. The reason behind Nandipha Magudumana’s ‘prison glow up’ South Africa
  5. ‘I have to use my money to buy electricity’: Reactions to De Ruyter’s R340 book ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Malema's alarming speech on electricity crisis and 'gullible' South Africans: ...
US ambassador insulted us, should be removed from SA: Malema over Russian ...