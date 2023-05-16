South Africa

IN PICS | Dr Nandipha, Thabo Bester and co-accused appear in court

16 May 2023 - 13:31 By TImesLIVE
Dr Nandipha Magudumana appears virtually in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 16 2023. The case against her, her partner Thabo Bester and her co-accused was postponed to June 20 for further investigation.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester, his partner Dr Nandipha Magudumana and their co-accused appeared before the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Magudumana and Bester appeared virtually, while others were in the court room.

Dr Nandipha Magudumana will appear in court again on June 20.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Zolile Sekeleni, middle, father of Dr Nandipha Magudumana, talks to lawyers in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipolo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen in court, where they are applying for bail. They were arrested for allegedly helping murder and rapist Thabo Bester to escape from prison.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Zolile Sekeleni is accused of being involved in Thabo Bester's escape from prison last year.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipolo, Buti Masukela, Tieho Frans Makgotsa and Nastassja Jansen, former G4S employees, allegedly helped Thabo Bester escape from a correctional services facility in Bloemfontein.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Lawyers talk to the five co-accused in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on May 16 2023
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester appears virtually before the magistrate.s court.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
Thabo Bester faces various charges, including escaping from the Mangaung prison where he was serving a jail time.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

