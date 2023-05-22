South Africa

Court confirms restraining order of R165m against Amathole officials in sanitation project fraud case

22 May 2023 - 16:56
The Makhanda high court has confirmed a restraining order of assets and money totalling R165m against officials and businesses linked to a R600m sanitation project. Stock photo.
The Makhanda high court has confirmed a restraining order of assets and money totalling R165m against officials and businesses linked to a R600m sanitation project. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/3Drenderings

The Makhanda high court has confirmed a restraining order totalling R165m in assets and money against Amathole district municipality officials and businesses facing a raft of charges over a R600m sanitation project.

Ntsokolo Chris Magwangqana, 64, Nkosinathi Rooseveld Soga, 62, Mpumelelo Vincent Shezi, 45, Lulama Taleni, 45, Ongama Mahlawe 55, Goodman Ntandazo Vimba, 46, Bongani Mpeluza, 50, Eddison Vuyani Gaga, 37, Hellen Busisiwe Kwinana-Boadi, 54, and Lovemore Khativhu, 41, face charges of fraud, corruption, money laundering, assisting another to benefit from proceeds of unlawful activities and contravention of the Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA).  

“It is alleged that in 2013 Amathole embarked on a project, Accelerated Sanitation Programme, where 66,700 ventilated improved pit (VIP) toilets in various villages within the Amathole district municipality were to be erected,” Eastern Cape Hawks spokesperson Capt Yolisa Mgolodela said.

“An amount of R631m was allocated for the project and Siyenza Group was appointed to execute.

Greed sucks Amathole coffers dry

Municipal boss gets salaries bumped up as villagers go thirsty
News
2 years ago

“After the payment of the first tranche, the National Treasury lodged a complaint that the company submitted two false tax certificates before the awarding of the tender.

“Investigations ensued and the money to the value of more than R149m was traced to a number of beneficiaries’ accounts besides the R16m house which was bought by the director of Siyenza Group using the funds acquired for the project.”

The money and the house were confiscated and a provisional restraint order was granted on December 2 2019 after their arrest on November 22 2019, followed by the confirmation of permanence last week.

The matter was postponed to September 20 as some of the accused lodged representations to the national director of public prosecutions.

The accused have been released on bail.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Where's Megawatt Park? Eskom HQ 'renamed' MegaGravy Train Park

OK, who renamed Eskom's headquarters to "MegaGravy Train Park"?
News
8 hours ago

JUSTICE MALALA | It seems Modise and friends want fokol to do with democracy

Benevolent or not, a dictatorship is a dictatorship. It will arrest your sons, rape your daughters, impoverish you, drive your people to other lands
Opinion & Analysis
22 hours ago

Load-shedding, unemployment, crime and corruption pose threat to national security — Ntshavheni

The government has identified load-shedding, unemployment, sabotage of economic infrastructure, and crime and corruption as threats to national ...
Politics
3 days ago

Eastern Cape premier 'won't resign' amid university admission allegations

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi told TimesLIVE the party would wait for the findings of the Special Investigating Unit, which is ...
Politics
6 days ago

Corruption case against ANC Amathole secretary, 17 others reinstated

The corruption charges against ANC Amathole regional secretary Thembalethu “Teris” Ntutu and 17 others, including businesspeople and their companies ...
News
9 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nandipha Magudumana says arrest unlawful, demands immediate release South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe receives 18 helicopters from Russia News
  3. Cops searching for stolen alcohol stumble on R2.6m dagga laboratory South Africa
  4. Lawyer argues master key or cellphone could have been used to open prison doors ... South Africa
  5. Unisa council members quit over fiasco News

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...