South Africa

Undertaking made that 1,000 NTI workers to receive outstanding pay

22 May 2023 - 16:19
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Satawu will meet North West premier Bushy Maape and provincial treasury to get an exact date of when the salaries will be paid. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) says its 997 members employed at North West Transport Investments (NTI) who have not been paid for three months will be paid soon.

NTI, whose subsidiary North West Star provides transport services to thousands of commuters monthly, has not paid employees for March and April, and their pension and medical aid contributions are not being paid to relevant institutions

Satawu spokesperson Amanda Tshemese on Monday said NTI, a North West government entity, has been in financial distress for years, with allegations of corruption and maladministration. This led NTI to voluntary business rescue.

Tshemese said most of the employees did not receive their salaries for March and April. She said some employees received only half their salaries in March.

She said the union has since been meeting with the provincial government team to find ways to rescue the entity.

On Friday, union general secretary Jack Mazibuko met North West community safety and transport management MEC Sello Lehari and NTI management to discuss the unpaid salaries.

Tshemese said it was in that meeting that Lehari and the NTI management committed that workers would be paid.

Mazibuko and the union's Gauteng leadership will lead the union’s delegation on Monday afternoon to meet North West premier Bushy Maape and officials from the North West provincial treasury.

Tshemese said the meeting was to get an exact date of when the salaries will be paid.

The department said earlier this month that the Mahikeng high court ruled that the entity should not be liquidated as demanded by the creditors.

Department spokesperson Oshebeng Koonyaditse confirmed that Lehari met the union  leadership and NTI to ensure the matter was expedited. 

TimesLIVE

