South Africa

Hospital opens an additional 35-bedded ward

Jubilee Hospital gets extra beds for cholera patients

26 May 2023 - 07:53
Jubilee District Hospital has opened an additional 35-bed ward to accommodate the growing number of patients with cholera.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

The Gauteng department of health says it has enough beds for patients at the Jubilee District Hospital after an outbreak of cholera in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria. 

Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the hospital was the only facility north of Pretoria, bordering North West, Limpopo and Gauteng and with a huge catchment area. 

Modiba said the facility had opened a 300-bed alternative structure, which is well-equipped and in addition to the old hospital. 

The facility opened an additional ward, which is 35-bedded, to admit patients who are confirmed positive for cholera. In another ward, the facility admits patients who are suspected of cholera and waiting for results as a means of segregating them from other patients without gastrointestinal symptoms,” he said. 

Modiba said some nurses at the hospital were doing overtime and the hospital had nurses from other institutions assisting during the outbreak.

'It's funeral after funeral': Families who lost loved ones to cholera say leaders playing politics

Families in mourning amid the cholera outbreak in Hammanskraal, north of Tshwane, are sharing their pain at losing loved ones to a preventable ...
News
19 hours ago

He said ambulance brought patients with different conditions while hospital services continued as normal.   

“Some patients are identified on arrival as dehydrated and given fluids before they are seen by doctors. Those sitting on chairs are waiting to be seen by doctors.” 

Two other hospitals in the region are seeing patients presenting cholera symptoms to add capacity. At least 18 patients have been transferred to these facilities. 

Modiba urged members of the public to ensure proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or an alcohol-based sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet.  

“We advise the public to report to their nearest health facilities when they present with diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration symptoms so they can receive medical treatment.

“We reiterate the call for the public to avoid consuming known or suspected contaminated food and water.” 

SowetanLIVE

PODCAST | Cholera crisis: what to do with non-performing local government?

RELATED ARTICLES:

'It was chaos, we felt helpless': Jubilee Hospital nurse on the cholera 'tsunami'

Staff say the waiting time is up to six hours as they struggle with space — and every second counts.
News
17 hours ago

Elderly residents of Hammanskraal fear death, others dig wells in their yards

Locals complain they don't see municipality water tankers any more
News
10 hours ago

'Cholera symptoms are nothing new ... It depends on how strong your immune system is': Hammanskraal student

Outbreak may force students to go home
News
1 day ago

'I don't have money to buy water': Hammanskraal residents still drinking tap water despite cholera outbreak

Many residents in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, affected by the cholera outbreak are still drinking tap water despite the City of Tshwane issuing a notice ...
News
1 day ago
