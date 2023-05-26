Jubilee Hospital gets extra beds for cholera patients

The Gauteng department of health says it has enough beds for patients at the Jubilee District Hospital after an outbreak of cholera in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.
Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the hospital was the only facility north of Pretoria, bordering North West, Limpopo and Gauteng and with a huge catchment area.
Modiba said the facility had opened a 300-bed alternative structure, which is well-equipped and in addition to the old hospital.
“The facility opened an additional ward, which is 35-bedded, to admit patients who are confirmed positive for cholera. In another ward, the facility admits patients who are suspected of cholera and waiting for results as a means of segregating them from other patients without gastrointestinal symptoms,” he said.
Modiba said some nurses at the hospital were doing overtime and the hospital had nurses from other institutions assisting during the outbreak.
He said ambulance brought patients with different conditions while hospital services continued as normal.
“Some patients are identified on arrival as dehydrated and given fluids before they are seen by doctors. Those sitting on chairs are waiting to be seen by doctors.”
Two other hospitals in the region are seeing patients presenting cholera symptoms to add capacity. At least 18 patients have been transferred to these facilities.
Modiba urged members of the public to ensure proper hand hygiene, which includes thorough washing of hands with water and soap or an alcohol-based sanitiser before handling food and after using the toilet.
“We advise the public to report to their nearest health facilities when they present with diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps and dehydration symptoms so they can receive medical treatment.
“We reiterate the call for the public to avoid consuming known or suspected contaminated food and water.”
