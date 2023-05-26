Litigation threats fly as soon as MPs adopt NHI Bill
Healthcare industry disappointed that little of the fresh public input was taken into account in the latest version
26 May 2023 - 07:26
Parliament’s portfolio committee on health has adopted its amendments to the National Health Insurance Bill, marking a milestone in the ANC-led government’s plans for achieving universal health coverage...
Parliament’s portfolio committee on health has adopted its amendments to the National Health Insurance Bill, marking a milestone in the ANC-led government’s plans for achieving universal health coverage...
