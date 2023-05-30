Motha beamed when it was announced he was a finalist.
WATCH | SA amputee dancer cracks a spot in 'Britain's Got Talent' finale
South African-born dancer Musa Motha held his hand over his heart when it was announced on Monday night he had made it through to the grand final of Britain's Got Talent (BGT).
The 27-year-old amputee made history earlier after he achieved the show's first-ever group golden buzzer for his phenomenal dance act that left the judges and fans in awe and tears.
This catapulted him into the first round of the semifinals on Monday night.
Motha's performance again impressed the judges and fans.
He became the winner of the semifinal and made it straight through to the finale.
In a short clip on BGT's Facebook page, the audience chanted “Musa” before it was announced he was one of two of the first batch of semi-finalists to make the final of the popular show.
Motha beamed when it was announced he was a finalist.
Apart from the live audience, his fans showered him with congratulatory messages on BGT's Facebook comments section.
One said: “Musa Motha my home boy. Congratulations to him. We as South Africans wish him the best of luck Mzansi is very proud.”
Another posted: "#MusaMotha South Africa is behind you, Vaal is behind you, Sebokeng residents are so proud of [you].”
“Super happy for Musa. I hope he wins the grand prize ... that will be a defining moment in the history of the show,” another said.
Motha told TimesLIVE Premium before Monday's semifinals, he was reeling from getting the group golden buzzer from Simon Cowell and his fellow judges, which propelled him there.
“I cannot find the right words to describe the feeling, not that I got the golden buzzer but because I made history. I'm the first one to get a group golden buzzer in the history of BGT. I was emotional and excited,” he said.
Motha relocated from his Sebokeng, Gauteng, home to the UK in February last year.
He always had an interest in dance and music and wanted to make a name for himself overseas.
Motha's leg was amputated after he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer, in 2006. His fighting spirit and love for movement propelled him to pursue his dream of becoming a dancer.
