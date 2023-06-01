Sanlam Transformation Gauge: Is policy keeping pace with industry change?

The third edition of the Sanlam Transformation Gauge is set to provide clarity on the performance of broad-based BEE in SA through a comprehensive economic transformation scorecard of the country. The report will be published by Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial services group in Africa, in partnership with the Sunday Times Business Times.

Since legislated in 2003, BBBEE has faced severe headwinds. This has ranged from it being connected to corruption and state capture to a disillusioned, unempowered majority of South Africans who have watched the policy fall short of its expected outcome to achieve financial equality and inclusion.

Andile Khumalo, co-founder of the Sanlam Transformation Gauge and CEO of KhumaloCo says, the negative national conversation surrounding economic transformation calls for an objective assessment of its performance and proposals for interventions and course corrections. This will be provided by the Sanlam Transformation Gauge 2023.

With sector-specific analysis, the report will pose the burning question: “Is BEE policy keeping pace with major changes in industries?” It will assess the unseen solutions that could solve persistent policy uncertainty regarding procurement and other areas of BEE.