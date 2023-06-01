South Africa

Police offer R50k to solve murder of son of Ramaphosa’s security boss

01 June 2023 - 09:26
The body of Warren Rhoode, the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's security boss Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode, was found at the Tygerberg mortuary after he was last seen in Delft on April 23.
The police have offered a R50,000 reward for information that will help solve the murder of the son of President Cyril Ramaphosa's security boss.

The body of Warren Rhoode was found at Tygerberg mortuary on May 5 after he had been missing since April.

The 30-year-old is the son of Ramaphosa's security chief Maj-Gen Wally Rhoode.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said Warren's body was found “near Sandelhout Street, Thubelitsha, in Delft with multiple stab wounds” at about 8.20pm on April 22.

Traut said Warren’s car, a black VW Polo, which he was driving before he went missing, is yet to be found.

“It is suspected he was killed during a robbery, possibly in the Delft area,” Traut said.  

“A reward of up to R50,000 is offered to any person who can assist with information which will lead to the arrest and successful conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for the murder of Rhoode.

“All information will be treated confidentially and you may remain anonymous.”

