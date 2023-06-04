'I know he's going to make it': Mom of SA amputee dancer roots for him to win 'Britain's Got Talent'

Motha's performance again impressed the judges and fans, securing a spot in the finale, where 10 finalists will compete.
Ntokozo Matale will be cheering for her son Musa Motha from her living room in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg, when he takes the stage in the finale of Britain's Got Talent on Sunday night.
The proud mother will gather with family and friends to watch the South African-born amputee's performance on television.
The 27-year-old amputee made history after receiving the show's first-ever group golden buzzer for his phenomenal dance act that left the judges, including Simon Cowell, and fans in awe — and some even in tears.
This catapulted him into the first round of the semifinals earlier in the week.
Motha's performance again impressed the judges and fans, securing a spot in the finale, where 10 finalists will compete.
Matale told the Sunday Times ahead of the finale: “I feel God is great.
“When Musa was sick, I was devastated. God has so many ways of showing his love to us. Musa was a strong boy through his illness and losing his leg.
“He has managed to get to where he is right now because of his belief. He is brave, confident and loves people. For as long as I know my son, he always gets what he wants. He is a go-getter and I am so proud of him.”
She had to muster strength to support him through his illness. “Now he is fine, he got through the worst. I so wish God gives him many more blessings to be well-known worldwide. In fact, I'm speechless — [his leg] was amputated at the age of eight, now he is 27. All these years he has been chasing his dreams.
“Musa dreams big and I know God will give him strength tonight. He is giving his best, I'm sure he is going to make it.”
Motha's manager Siyandiswa Dokoda, who has been with him since 2019, told the Sunday Times he was trying to arrange a watch party for his mother, family members, friends and fans.
“There are a few technical issues and there's load-shedding to factor in. We are really hoping to pull it off,” he said.
Neither Dokoda nor his mother were able to fly to London because visas would not have been issued in time.
WATCH | SA amputee dancer cracks a spot in 'Britain's Got Talent' finale
“Musa has made some friends in the one year he has been living in the UK. There are some South Africans he has been introduced to, so he does have a bit of a community behind him.
“But the biggest support base will be here in South Africa. Nobody wants to watch in their own home — that is why we are trying to push for this watch party, so that we can all be together.”
Motha joined Vuyani in 2018 to formalise his dance training. He moved to the UK in February last year.
In 2006, after suffering incessant pain in his knee, he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a bone cancer.
He related in one video interview how his mother burst into tears when doctors broke the news that his leg had to be amputated.
IN NUMBERS:
£250,000 - BGT prize money for the winner
10 - the age Motha was diagnosed with cancer
Motha said he made the decision to have his leg removed so he could move forward with his life.
His fighting spirit and love for movement propelled him to pursue his dream of becoming a dancer.
“It was not easy for my family, but for me it was not really that deep because I was still young and I didn’t understand what cancer was,” Motha told the Sunday Times earlier in the week.
Motha's dancer friends taught him to perfect his moves by drawing squares on the floor.
“I used my left crutch as my left leg and extended arm,” he said. “I’m a versatile dancer — I do contemporary, pantsula, isbhujwa and ballet.”
Dokoda began managing Motha a year after he joined Vuyani.
“When he came to Vuyani in 2018, we realised Musa is different and we needed to look after him in a different way. In his second year of training at Vuyani, he approached me to look after him and I gladly accepted,” he said.
Dokoda said Motha has taken time out from doing interviews with news organisations to focus on his performance on Sunday.
“He is slightly overwhelmed by everything, but he is taking it one step at a time. We will be coming together on Sunday to have a virtual chat with him. We believe he will win. If that happens, we will put a team together to go up to the UK to celebrate with him,” he said.
The duo spoke about Motha appearing on the show about two years ago, after he was invited. “But the timing was not great. He made a decision that 2023 would be the year. I think everything has aligned.
“It has only just hit me how big this and how much of an impact it has on South Africans. We are going through so much right now. Musa has become a beacon of hope in this country.
“His performance and success so far has made us as South Africans come together and celebrate something so beautiful.
“It's not only South Africans who are inspired by Musa. I'm fielding emails from people across the world who are sending their well-wishes and sharing their stories. It's such a feel-good story.”
The winner of BGT will not only take home £250,000 (R6.1m) but will also get to perform for the British royal family at the Royal Variety show later this year.
