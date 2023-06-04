South Africa

Office of health standards compliance 'deeply concerned' about cholera outbreak

04 June 2023 - 10:56
OHSC spokesperson Ricardo Mahlakanya says the board is “deeply concerned” about the cholera outbreak in four provinces. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com

Health services regulator the office of health standards compliance (OHSC) has urged national and provincial health departments to put proper measures in place at hospitals to contain the cholera outbreak.

OHSC spokesperson Ricardo Mahlakanya said the board is “deeply concerned” about the outbreak in Gauteng, the Free State, the North West and Mpumalanga.

The Mpumalanga health department confirmed the province's first cholera death on Tuesday. A 73-year-old woman from Phake was admitted to Mmametlhake Hospital on May 26 after showing symptoms including diarrhoea and nausea and later died.

“While the OHSC acknowledges the enormous strain put by the outbreak of cholera on the health system, and its resources, it is expected the provision of quality of health remains of the highest standard,” said Mahlakanya.

“As a regulator of health services, the OHSC has a responsibility to promote and protect the health and safety of users of health services by ensuring health establishments meet the expected health standards of care.

“The OHSC will continue to monitor the situation in ensuring the quality and safety of users of health services are not compromised in health establishments.”

Providing an update earlier this week, health minister Dr Joe Phaahla said recent cholera incidents could be traced from the cases of two sisters from Diepsloot, Johannesburg, who had travelled together by bus to Malawi in January and returned on January 30. 

The cases were reported by provincial authorities on February 5, he said.

Referring to Gauteng and Tshwane in particular, Phaahla said the first reported case was a 56-year-old man originally from Giyani, Limpopo, who lives in Musina.

He said the current epicentre of the cholera outbreak is in Hammanskraal, Tshwane.

“In the seven days from May 17—23, 163 patients presented at Jubilee Hospital with diarrhoea and vomiting, giving an average of 23 patients per day. The number of deaths was 17 in seven days. In the subsequent seven days from May 24—30, the number reduced to 30 patients, with an average of four patients per day and a total of two deaths.”

TimesLIVE

