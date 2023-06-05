South Africa

Investigator in Thabo Bester case dies after suspected suicide

05 June 2023 - 16:51
Thabo Bester during a previous brief appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The police on Monday confirmed one of the investigators in the Thabo Bester prison escape case has died.

“Circumstances surrounding the senior officer's death, who is also the provincial head of organised crime in the Free State, remains the subject of a police investigation.

“The SAPS management wishes not to discuss this matter in the public domain.

“In-house employee health and wellness experts which includes chaplains have been dispatched to provide psychosocial services to the family and colleagues of the deceased member,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.

Mathe did not want to confirm media reports that he had committed suicide.

TimesLIVE, however, understands from sources close to the investigation that he had shot himself.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola described the officer as a hardworking, loyal and dedicated detective with 31 years service.

“Over the years he has proven himself to be a highly skilled detective with a wealth of experience and knowledge in the detective environment. His departure leaves a void in the SAPS detective environment,” Mathe said.

No further details were given.

TimesLIVE

