Dr Nandipha Magudumana loses her arrest challenge

05 June 2023 - 11:14
Dr Nandipha Magudumana. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

The high court in Bloemfontein has dismissed the application by Dr Nandipha Magudumana to have her arrest and detention declared unlawful and wrongful. 

Judge Phillip Loubser also slapped Magudumana with a cost order for two counsels. 

Though Loubser said it was evident the process used to bring Magudumana back to the country was extradition without due process and not deportation, she was well aware of the charges she was to face when she arrived back in South Africa from Tanzania. 

“She consented to her removal because she wanted to be with her children,” Loubser said. 

The judge said should Magudumana wish to challenge the decision on her deportation, she should approach the court in Tanzania, as South Africa courts have no jurisdiction. 

This is a developing story

