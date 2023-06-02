South Africa

Low water supply hits Melville area

02 June 2023 - 14:48 By TimesLIVE
Residents of Auckland Park, Melville and Parktown West in Johannesburg are experiencing low water supply. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/maridav

Johannesburg Water says it is engaging Rand Water to ascertain why residents of Auckland Park, Melville and Parktown West are experiencing low water supply.

Johannesburg Water is cleaning its Hursthill Reservoir 2 and during the shutdown residents have been receiving water through its bypass system.

“However, water supply from Rand Water has reduced,” it said on Friday.

“Johannesburg Water teams are liaising with the bulk supplier to determine the cause of the low supply.”

The cleaning is scheduled for completion by Tuesday, with the reservoir due to come online the next day. The reservoir remains on bypass mode.

“Stationary tankers are being filled at various critical sites.”

Last month, the entity completed a month-long project to link the Hursthill 1 and Northcliff reservoirs in an effort to improve and secure a steady water supply.

It said the Northcliff reservoir was stable and had enough bulk supply to boost the struggling Hursthill 1 reservoir.

“The situation had deteriorated to a level where the reservoir ran empty regularly due to Rand Water supply challenges.”

TimesLIVE

