South Africa

Power outage affects water supply to some Joburg residents

04 June 2023 - 16:25 By TImesLIVE
Rand Water said power outages had affected operations resulting in water supply issues to some residents
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Johannesburg Water has apologised for water disruptions after power outages affected Rand Water operations at the Zuikerbosch purification plant and Palmiet pump station.

In a statement on Sunday, it said though systems are recovering, Johannesburg Water infrastructure was affected by reduced supply and low levels, specifically at the Alexander Park reservoir and South Hills tower.

“At this time, the reservoir and tower are critically low. Customers in low-lying areas may still have water, while customers in high-lying areas will experience no water.”

Affected areas that fall under the Alexander Park reservoir zone include: Kensington, Benrose, Heriotdale, Denver, De Wetshof, The Gardens, Malvern, Cleveland, Elcedes and Wychwood.

Residents in Risana, South Hills, Tulisa Park, Steeledale, Linmeyer, Oakdene, Rosettenville and Klipriviersberg Estate fall under the South Hills tower zone.

The utility service said alternate water supply is being arranged for affected areas and consumers were asked to to reduce consumption and use water sparingly during this period.

TimesLIVE

