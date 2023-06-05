South Africa

Petrol tanker on fire in Centurion, N1 closed

05 June 2023 - 21:35 By TimesLIVE
The N1 north and south between Botha Avenue and R21 in Centurion was closed after a petrol tanker was engulfed in fire.
The N1 north and south between Botha Avenue and R21 in Centurion was closed after a petrol tanker was engulfed in fire.
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala

The N1 north and south between Botha Avenue and the R21 flying saucer intersection in Pretoria was closed on Monday evening after a petrol tanker caught fire.

Arrive Alive said emergency services were on the scene and advised motorists to use alternative routes. 

 No further details were available.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

EDITORIAL | It takes a village to raise a child and keep them safe

Authorities must clamp down on unroadworthy and overloaded school transporters and regularly inspect permits
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Rogue tow truck operators and EFTs when shopping online: watch-outs of the week

Never let anyone phone your insurance company on your behalf.
News
2 weeks ago

Former police branch commander pleads guilty to Road Accident Fund fraud

A former police branch commander is set to be sentenced after he admitted his role in Road Accident Fund fraud.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Mbalula hints at U-turn on Putin Politics
  2. Eskom executive linked to sabotage at power stations South Africa
  3. Drama near King Shaka International Airport as hijackers open fire on police South Africa
  4. Cape Town cops foil supermarket robbery, confiscate firearms and police uniforms South Africa
  5. ConCourt hearing puts Motsoaledi's attitude on his 'constitutional obligations' ... News

Latest Videos

White House says Biden is OK after onstage fall
NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'