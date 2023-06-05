The N1 north and south between Botha Avenue and the R21 flying saucer intersection in Pretoria was closed on Monday evening after a petrol tanker caught fire.
Arrive Alive said emergency services were on the scene and advised motorists to use alternative routes.
Petrol tanker on fire in Centurion, N1 closed
Image: 123RF/Jaromír Chalabala
No further details were available.
TimesLIVE
