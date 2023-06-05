Frazer said the infrastructure budget is already under strain due to the recent KZN flooding, storms and ageing infrastructure.
WATCH | KZN school principal’s home and cars torched
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF
The KwaZulu-Natal education department has condemned the torching of the KwaNogcoyi Primary School principal's home in Nongoma.
Education MEC Mbali Frazer said the incident took place on Sunday.
About two weeks ago two classrooms were burnt, disrupting teaching and learning at the school.
“We condemn this barbaric act of torching school infrastructure. Our principals as managers of educational institutions should be protected and respected. They should not be subjected to such brutality,” she said.
