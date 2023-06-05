South Africa

WATCH | KZN school principal’s home and cars torched

05 June 2023 - 14:58
A primary school principal’s home and cars were torched in Nongoma, KZN. Stock photo.
Image: anyvidstudio/123RF

The KwaZulu-Natal education department has condemned the torching of the KwaNogcoyi Primary School principal's home in Nongoma. 

Education MEC Mbali Frazer said the incident took place on Sunday.

About two weeks ago two classrooms were burnt, disrupting teaching and learning at the school.

“We condemn this barbaric act of torching school infrastructure. Our principals as managers of educational institutions should be protected and respected. They should not be subjected to such brutality,” she said.

Frazer said the infrastructure budget is already under strain due to the recent KZN flooding, storms and ageing infrastructure.

In a video of the incident, the principal can be heard screaming and crying as the house and two cars burnt.

“So you decided to burn my house and my cars. It’s fine, God will bless me with more power and strength. After so many years of hard work and building this house, people decide to burn it. Thank you, people of KwaNogcoyi,” she says in the video she allegedly took on Sunday night during the incident.  

It is not yet known why her house and cars were targeted.

