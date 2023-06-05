He urged all principals and service providers to fast-track the signing and submission of invoices so timeous payments can be made to the service providers.
The department has for months received a backlash after it emerged that thousands of pupils across the province were not receiving their meals after schools were reopened for the second term.
There were also allegations food was not fit for human consumption in cases where supplies were available.
In April, premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said “glitches” which led to the disruption of the provision of food to pupils had been resolved.
However, the emergence of the recent memo proves otherwise.
The province is the largest recipient of the national school nutrition programme, with a budget of more than R2bn to cater to about 2.4-million pupils across 5,400 schools.
The meals are meant for some of the poorest pupils in low-fee schools, with many coming from families who live below the poverty line.
The Special Investigating Unit is believed to be looking into alleged corruption in the R2.4bn school nutrition programme.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
KZN school nutrition programme continues to face challenges
Image: Karl Hildebrandt
Some schools in KwaZulu-Natal have threatened not to cook if they don't receive their full food stock for June as the R2.1bn provincial school nutrition programme continues to face challenges.
This was revealed in a departmental internal memo, dated June 3, signed by the head of the provincial department of education, Nkosinathi Ngcobo.
In the letter Ngcobo said the department was alerted that some schools are threatening to cook only when they receive food items for June, even when there is surplus stock from May.
Ngcobo said while schools are within the approved policy in their request for a full complement of June food items, the situation is such that some service providers are in the process of securing funding from Ithala Bank and other institutions.
“Since there were delays caused by the need to consult senior counsel before issuing service level agreements, which are a source document to be used by service providers to secure funding from Ithala Bank and other institutions, schools are directed to accept food items even if it is not for the full month while service providers arrange funding,” said Ngcobo.
He said pupils must not be sent home simply because the suppliers have not delivered the full quota for the month of June.
Company in KZN's failed feeding scheme demands payment
He urged all principals and service providers to fast-track the signing and submission of invoices so timeous payments can be made to the service providers.
The department has for months received a backlash after it emerged that thousands of pupils across the province were not receiving their meals after schools were reopened for the second term.
There were also allegations food was not fit for human consumption in cases where supplies were available.
In April, premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube said “glitches” which led to the disruption of the provision of food to pupils had been resolved.
However, the emergence of the recent memo proves otherwise.
The province is the largest recipient of the national school nutrition programme, with a budget of more than R2bn to cater to about 2.4-million pupils across 5,400 schools.
The meals are meant for some of the poorest pupils in low-fee schools, with many coming from families who live below the poverty line.
The Special Investigating Unit is believed to be looking into alleged corruption in the R2.4bn school nutrition programme.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
All spheres of government must work together to ensure municipalities fulfil responsibilities: Ramaphosa
DA wants child grants to be increased, extend beyond age 18 if still at school
Dry taps affect KZN schools
Eastern Cape schools pray for food money from government
For now the cupboard is not bare, says KZN premier as she assesses school nutrition saga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos