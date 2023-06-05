South Africa

WATCH | Two trans women’s journey to educate SA health workers on LGBTQIA+ rights

05 June 2023 - 12:29 By Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Image: Bhekisisa

Luyanda Mzimela and Viyonce Mabena are trans women who have often been inhumanely treated at government health clinics.

But they are working to change that. 

They travel around Gauteng teaching health workers about transgender people, prisoners, men who have sex with men and sex workers — and why they need tailor-made healthcare.

This story was produced by the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism. Sign up for the newsletter.

