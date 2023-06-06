IN PICS | Durban plays host to three weekend entertainment events

KwaZulu-Natal staged three major entertainment events this weekend — music by a renowned international youth choir, traditional dancing by 60 dance groups and an international jazz festival.
The internationally acclaimed Ndlovu Youth Choir mesmerised fans with their performance at The Manor House in Salt Rock, north of Durban.
Thousands of people gathered to watch the America's Got Talent season 14 finalists as they shook the stage with their talent and vibrant musical acts.
The concert was hosted by ZA Fest, in partnership with Seaton Estate.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
KZN International Jazz Festival did not disappoint with music from local and international legendary artists.
The event was hosted by Sagiya Foundation in association with the KZN Jazz Appreciators.
The South African line-up included Selaelo Selota, Dr Nduduzo Makhathini and Mbuso Khoza (Abasemkhathi Project).
Serious sound issues delayed the performances of some great jazz giants including Richard Bona from the US and Yayoi Ikawa from Japan, forcing them to take the stage after 2am on Sunday — but even that did little to ruin the party for jazz lovers.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Durban’s Moses Mabhida People’s Park played host to more than 60 traditional dance groups at the second annual Ingoma Kazwelonke.
Dressed in their colourful outfits, the groups competed on one stage.
Minister of sports, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa graced the occasion.
The event was delayed by four hours and groups danced till the following day.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
