South Africa

Joburg water problems set to continue as reservoirs remain critically low

13 June 2023 - 17:53
Johannesburg Water is monitoring critical infrastructure after a City Power substation caught alight.
Water problems continue in several parts of Johannesburg as Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs remained critically low to empty.

Johannesburg Water said on Tuesday that it was focusing on stabilising the Crown Gardens and Commando systems (Brixton, Hursthill and Crosby), while monitoring the Linden 1 system (Linden 1 reservoir and Linden 1 tower). 

The water system was affected after the Brixton transformer substation was gutted by a fire. City Power said on Monday that the fire, triggered by overloading according to preliminary findings, damaged every piece of equipment inside.

As a result, pumping from Johannesburg Water’s Brixton reservoir to the Brixton tower would be affected as well as the water supply to the Brixton reservoir and tower zones. 

“Hursthill 1 and 2 reservoirs are critically low to empty. Levels at Brixton reservoir have improved, and the outlet is opened at 100%. The Brixton tower is operating normally. Customers should have normal water supply in these reservoir and tower zones,” it said.

It said customers in the higher-lying areas supplied by the Hursthill reservoirs are affected by low pressure or no water. 

The utility advised residents that towers and reservoirs within the Roodepoort/Randburg area remain stable. Customers in these areas will have water restored 

The entity said the reservoir at the Crown Gardens system was low, with levels gradually improving. The outlet remains open at 50%.

“Since reservoir levels have improved from earlier this [Tuesday] morning, pumps to the tower will resume. However, should reservoir levels decrease rapidly, pumps to the tower will need to be isolated.” 

The Linden 1 reservoir was gradually recovering while the tower was  empty.

“We are monitoring this critically impacted tower as it slowly stabilises.” 

The entity said an alternative water supply to customers in the affected areas would be provided through mobile tankers.

Johannesburg Water is yet to provide a detailed response on what is being done to stabilise the reservoirs.

It also started cleaning Cosmos Reservoir on Monday and the estimated time of completion, including water testing, is expected to take about seven days. During the process the reservoir will be shut and drained.

“However, we will be supplying the affected areas through a bypass line.” 

Cosmos reservoir supplies Lenasia and Thembalihle areas. 

Joburg residents warned water systems will take time to stabilise

Joburg Water warned customers on Saturday water towers and reservoirs in Johannesburg will take some time to fully stabilise.
News
3 days ago

Fear and loathing in South Africa: book examines how anxiety plays out in everyday life

Reasons for an increase in fear globally include the explosion of digital technology and corresponding transmission of misinformation
News
4 weeks ago
