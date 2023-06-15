'It's time all South Africans are afforded the right to healthcare': Cosatu welcomes passing of NHI Bill

While the passing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill has been met with criticism, Cosatu has welcomed it.
The National Assembly approved the contested bill this week. Health minister Joe Phaahla said its implementation would ensure South Africans without medical aid would have access to health facilities nearest to them, including private hospitals.
Cosatu said workers support the bill.
“Most South Africans, in particular the working class, lack access to quality and affordable healthcare. This is not due to lack of resources but to their skewed distribution,” the trade union federation said.
“South Africa spends 8.5% of its gross domestic product (GDP) on healthcare. This is higher than many industrialised and peer nations. However, half of this is spent on the 16% of society fortunate to have medical aid.
“The other half is spent on public healthcare for the 84% dependent upon the state. As a result, we have first class but underused private healthcare available for 16% but charged at exorbitant prices and public healthcare overwhelmed with long queues, critical post vacancies, ageing infrastructure and shortages, and battling to provide basic healthcare for 84% of society.”
Poor people in rural areas will still suffer under NHI: 12 reactions to controversial health bill
Cosatu said many workers and their families are dying from easily preventable and manageable diseases, while workers fortunate to have medical aid battle to pay the ever-increasing medical tariffs.
“Most workers’ medical aids are depleted halfway through the year and they are saddled with unaffordable co-payments. They are often forced to forgo necessary but unaffordable treatment.”
It said South Africa’s public and private healthcare systems are “broken and unsustainable”.
“It is critical that the NHI Bill be processed and passed by the National Council of Provinces. Government needs to move with speed to resource and build a quality NHI that will guarantee quality, accessible and affordable universal health coverage for all South Africans.
“We cannot afford to be a nation that 29 years into democracy still grapples with unequal and racially skewed distribution of resources and access to healthcare. The right to life and access to healthcare is a constitutional right. It is time that all South Africans are afforded this right.”
TimesLIVE
