South Africa

North West couple arrested for ‘theft’ of police firearm from accident scene

14 June 2023 - 07:09
The police firearm and ammunition recovered after being stolen at an accident scene.
The police firearm and ammunition recovered after being stolen at an accident scene.
Image: Supplied

A couple from Ikageng, outside Potchefstroom, is due to appear in court on Thursday for allegedly being in illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

They allegedly stole the firearm from an on-duty police officer who died in a vehicle accident more than a week ago.

According to North West police spokesperson Col Adéle Myburgh, on June 6 three police officers working at Fochville crime prevention lost their lives during a motor vehicle accident on the N12 between Potchefstroom and Fochville.

“The members were on duty and travelling in a marked police vehicle. During the accident a police firearm went missing from the accident scene and a case of theft was registered,” Myburgh said. 

The arrests came two hours after receiving a tip-off from a member of the community via the North West complaints desk, she said.

Two off-duty police sergeants shot dead 30 minutes apart in Khayelitsha

Two off-duty police sergeants were shot dead in separate incidents 30 minutes apart in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

“The information received was operationalised by Klerksdorp tactical response team members, who arrested the duo on Monday evening. They will appear before the Potchefstroom magistrate’s court on Thursday for illegal possession of the firearm and ammunition.”

Myburgh said police management again paid their deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the late constables Ngwako Ronaldo Mohlopi, 30, Sakhiwe Albert Mnende, 33, and Mmamatlhomola Maria Mokoena, 34.

She praised the member of the community who provided information that led to the recovery of the firearm and arrest of the suspects. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Three police constables wounded as mall robbers open fire in Nyanga

Three police constables were wounded when fleeing robbers opened fire on their marked vehicle outside a mall on Monday in Nyanga, Cape Town.
News
1 day ago

Eastern Cape community helped police foil armed robbery of business

A tip-off from members of an Eastern Cape community helped police foil an armed robbery of a small town business.
News
2 days ago

Western Cape taxi driver gets stiff sentence for attack on traffic cop

A Western Cape taxi driver has been sentenced to an effective 40 years' imprisonment for an attack on a traffic officer, among other crimes, three ...
News
2 days ago

Police blow their own trumpet after band members put brakes on 'hijacker'

Police top brass had good reason to blow their own trumpet over the arrest of an armed alleged hijacker by two off-duty police band members after a ...
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Eastern Cape community helped police foil armed robbery of business South Africa
  2. Western Cape taxi driver gets stiff sentence for attack on traffic cop South Africa
  3. Trio arrested after high-speed car chase on the N3 at Marlboro South Africa

Most read

  1. Zimbabwean national arrested in connection with Thabo Bester case South Africa
  2. The tycoon, his ‘girlfriend’ and the R40m jewel heist News
  3. WATCH | 'The earth is shaking your relationship'- SA reacts to Gauteng quake South Africa
  4. Mystery surrounds suicide of top cop in Thabo Bester case News
  5. Durban residents, minibus taxi drivers at war over parking News

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
CT mayor asks Capetonians who the mayor is in tongue-in-cheek video