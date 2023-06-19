“When we talk about it to the government, they say it's xenophobia. How can it be xenophobia if they don't put SA first?
'We want our land back': Organiser of Tshwane week-long protest against illegal immigrants
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander
A group of Tshwane residents on Monday began a week-long protest against illegal immigrants living in South Africa, complaining they were breaking visa rules that are accepted internationally and hurt the economy by not paying tax.
Given Moraba, one of the organisers who describes himself as a concerned community member, said the action was also sparked by the recent decision by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi to extend the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) for another six months to end December.
The government's intention to scrap the system has been challenged in court.
“The problem with the government is that they do not come into communities on the ground and ask them what is happening and how they feel about the decisions. They just act and they forget that we are the ones that vote for them. We are going to elections next year,” he said.
“We are not saying we don't like the ANC, but if it comes with these things we are going to change the stream now because we want our land back.
December extension for Zimbabweans living in South Africa on exemption permits
