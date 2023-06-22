South Africa

Roadworthy certificate fraud: 12 officials nabbed

22 June 2023 - 09:20 By TimesLIVE
The officials, who were employed by the privately owned Polokwane Vehicle Testing Station, allegedly manipulated systems to issue roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were not physically presented to the station for testing.
The officials, who were employed by the privately owned Polokwane Vehicle Testing Station, allegedly manipulated systems to issue roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were not physically presented to the station for testing.
Image: Supplied

Twelve Limpopo vehicle examiners and administration clerks are set to appear before the Polokwane commercial crimes court on Thursday on multiple counts of fraud related to the issuing of roadworthy certificates.

“The suspects were arrested in different locations after a lengthy investigation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation's national traffic anti-corruption. unit and the Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (the Hawks),” said spokesperson Simon Zwane.

The officials, who were employed by the privately-owned Polokwane Vehicle Testing Station, allegedly manipulated systems to issue roadworthy certificates for vehicles that were not physically presented to the station for testing between 2019 and 2021.

“The modus operandi allegedly involved the use of the identity document of an innocent person to create an impression that he had presented the vehicles at the testing station for roadworthy tests to be conducted. Test sheets would allegedly be filled out as if the vehicles were tested when in fact they were not.”

The RTMC welcomed the arrests, saying unroadworthy vehicles are a major contributory factor to road crashes, injuries, and fatalities.

Zwane said the ratio of road fatalities per 100,000 people in South Africa is 20.5.

“The alleged conduct of these suspects undermines national efforts to make South African roads safer.”

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

WATCH | Supercars crash outside Umhlanga’s Oceans Mall

Supercars worth millions of rand revved their engines and drew admiring looks at Oceans Mall in Umhlanga on Sunday, but all eyes were glued on a ...
News
2 days ago

Poor road conditions the sole cause of motor bike crash, says court

North West public works is ordered to cough up after poor road conditions ruled to be the cause of accident
News
12 hours ago

Skipping two life policy payments in 10 years costs cash-strapped widow: Salutary lesson for all consumers

A widow was not aware two payments had been missed and was horrified to discover her claim on a R1.5m policy was rejected for this reason.
News
22 hours ago

Car crash victim’s bank account cleaned out: Hawks arrest 13 suspects

The Hawks' serious commercial crime investigation unit is executing a take-down operation dubbed “Tit for Tat” in connection with the alleged theft ...
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Thabo Bester's legal representatives pull out South Africa
  2. SAPS slams claims top cop in Thabo Bester case received SMS which led to him ... South Africa
  3. Woman loses her half of joint estate after 22 years of marriage in community of ... News
  4. 'Fight, my child – this final whistle has not blown yet': Derick Hougaard's ... South Africa
  5. Western Cape farmers say floods are the ‘worst in at least 25 years’ News

Latest Videos

Angry Diepsloot residents block roads in protest to crime
'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict