Durban fumes over temporary closure of Rachel Finlayson pool during school holiday

Durban residents are fuming over the temporary closure of the Rachel Finlayson swimming pool on Durban's beachfront after a motorist drove into the fence surrounding the property.
eThekwini municipality came under fire by residents after it announced on its Facebook page that the pool would be temporarily closed for eight days, until June 30.
The pool, once a major beachfront attraction, had been empty since about 2015 and became an eyesore as it was surrounded by overgrown grass and shrubs. An upgrade of more than R4m began in 2015 and was, according to reports, supposed to be completed within a year. However, it ground to a halt over contractual issues.
In December last year mayor Mxolisi Kaunda reopened the pool.
The municipality said in its latest post: “The public is informed that the Rachel Finlayson pool will be closed from 22 to 30 June due to damage at the facility. The closure comes after a member of the public drove into the pool [grounds], damaging the fence. Repairs are currently under way. The public will be advised once the facility reopens for public use.”
Image: Supplied
Fed-up residents, already battling water and electricity outages as well as some beaches being closed due to high E coli levels, lashed out at the announcement.
One resident said: “Don't you just love Durban? We can't swim at sea cause of faeces or E coli. Now some fool damages the swimming pool. Margate and eMhlathuze beaches are far away from the CBD.”
Some asked for proof of the damage and why a member of the public was driving on the promenade, reserved for people to walk and municipal vehicles to patrol. Others questioned what the repairs will cost ratepayers.
“We walk past the pool every morning, there has been no action for months. What does the car driving into the fence have to do [with] the pool? Please help me understand,” said a resident.
TimesLIVE has reached out to the municipality and is awaiting a response.
