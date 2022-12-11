Durban gets hot under the collar over closed pools
And some beaches are unsafe to visit
11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Mfundo Mkhize and Suthentira Govender
Get your house in order. That’s the message to Durban from tourists and locals who visited the Durban promenade this week only to find some facilities, including two public swimming pools, out of order...
Durban gets hot under the collar over closed pools
And some beaches are unsafe to visit
Get your house in order. That’s the message to Durban from tourists and locals who visited the Durban promenade this week only to find some facilities, including two public swimming pools, out of order...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos