Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her condolences to the families of 15 victims who died in a horrific accident on Sunday on the N9 bypass in Middelburg, Eastern Cape.
It is alleged that at about 9pm, a truck that was travelling from Graaff-Reinet lost control and its trailer crashed into a minibus driving in the opposite direction.
All 15 passengers in the minibus, including two infants, died.
The Eastern Cape department of transport said preliminary information showed a heavy-duty truck hit a stray animal and the driver lost control.
Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.
Lt-Gen Mene extended her sympathy to the families of the crash victims.
“SAPS management in the Eastern Cape is deeply sorry for the loss of so many lives. The loss of loved ones in such a sudden and tragic manner is truly devastating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families as they navigate through this unimaginable grief,’ added Mene.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Fifteen people, including two infants, die in ‘freak’ Eastern Cape road accident
Image: 123RF/ ELIZABETH CREGO
Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her condolences to the families of 15 victims who died in a horrific accident on Sunday on the N9 bypass in Middelburg, Eastern Cape.
It is alleged that at about 9pm, a truck that was travelling from Graaff-Reinet lost control and its trailer crashed into a minibus driving in the opposite direction.
All 15 passengers in the minibus, including two infants, died.
The Eastern Cape department of transport said preliminary information showed a heavy-duty truck hit a stray animal and the driver lost control.
Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.
Lt-Gen Mene extended her sympathy to the families of the crash victims.
“SAPS management in the Eastern Cape is deeply sorry for the loss of so many lives. The loss of loved ones in such a sudden and tragic manner is truly devastating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families as they navigate through this unimaginable grief,’ added Mene.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE
At least 48 killed in road accident in western Kenya: police
One killed, 18 injured in vehicle pile-up on N3 between Cato Ridge, Hammarsdale
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos