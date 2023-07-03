South Africa

Fifteen people, including two infants, die in ‘freak’ Eastern Cape road accident

03 July 2023 - 16:10
Fifteen people were killed in a crash on the N9 in the Karoo. Stock image
Fifteen people were killed in a crash on the N9 in the Karoo. Stock image
Image: 123RF/ ELIZABETH CREGO

Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene expressed her condolences to the families of 15 victims who died in a horrific accident on Sunday on the N9 bypass in Middelburg, Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that at about 9pm, a truck that was travelling from Graaff-Reinet lost control and its trailer crashed into a minibus driving in the opposite direction.

All 15 passengers in the minibus, including two infants, died. 

The Eastern Cape department of transport said preliminary information showed a heavy-duty truck hit a stray animal and the driver lost control. 

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide. 

Lt-Gen Mene extended her sympathy to the families of the crash victims.

“SAPS management in the Eastern Cape is deeply sorry for the loss of so many lives. The loss of loved ones in such a sudden and tragic manner is truly devastating, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families as they navigate through this unimaginable grief,’ added Mene. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE

At least 48 killed in road accident in western Kenya: police

At least 48 people were killed in a road accident in Londiani, western Kenya, on Friday evening when a lorry carrying a shipping container veered off ...
News
2 days ago

One killed, 18 injured in vehicle pile-up on N3 between Cato Ridge, Hammarsdale

A woman has been killed and 18 other people injured in a multiple-vehicle accident on the N3 Durban bound between Cato Ridge and Hammarsdale.
News
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Baby and toddler among 15 fatalities in 'freak' Eastern Cape crash South Africa
  2. At least 48 killed in road accident in western Kenya: police Africa
  3. One killed, 18 injured in vehicle pile-up on N3 between Cato Ridge, Hammarsdale South Africa

Most read

  1. Eskom manager fired up to produce more power News
  2. Glenn Agliotti dies on operating table in Joburg hospital News
  3. Parents’ worst nightmare as kids’ sleepover ends in ‘rape and death’ News

Latest Videos

Small group of Banyana players warm up amid fees controversy
Heated argument over Banyana fees: ‘We are oppressing the African Champions!’