Ipid confirms probe into ‘assault of civilians’ by VIP protection police

04 July 2023 - 12:52
A screenshot of the video of members of the VIP protection services allegedly assaulting motorists and passengers on the N1 highway.
Image: Twitter Screenshot

 

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Tuesday confirmed it is investigating allegations of assault against members of the police protection security service.

Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu said a complaint was received from DA MPs Andrew Whitfield and Ockert Terblanche.

“Ipid investigators have already been in contact with the family members of the victims so they could be assisted in laying charges.

“Engagements are under way to also get the employers of the victims to assist with the investigations.

“Ipid has engaged police management, who are offering their full co-operation in the Ipid investigation,” Raburabu said.

'We can sue them' — Outrage over alleged blue light brigade abuse video

"We can sue them. We can get them jailed to serve time. Let them DM us. We fear fo**l".
News
6 hours ago

Deputy President Paul Mashatile confirmed the officers seen in video footage of the alleged incident are attached to his protection detail.

He said he was not in the vehicle at the time and noted he “abhors any unnecessary use of force, particularly against unarmed civilians”.

The incident has prompted sharp reactions, with the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) labelling it “indicative of a state that has lost sight of its constitutional and moral obligations”.

“Such abuses serve as a reminder of the importance of defending South Africa's civil liberties. Where they are threatened, as in yesterday’s incident, it evokes chilling echoes of our country's dark past,” said IRR spokesperson Hermann Pretorius.

“The country has witnessed, with minimal accountability, the tragic deaths of hundreds of individuals in police custody as well as killings in public such as those of Collins Khosa and Petrus Miggels, both victims of state violence for minor breaches of Covid-19 restrictions. Other victims of fatal police brutality in recent years, whose names are less well-known, include Adane Emmanuel, Robyn Montsumi and Ntando Sigasa.”

WATCH | VIP protection is ANC's personal army, says DA's Steenhuisen

Before updating the public on his proposed moonshot pact on Tuesday morning, DA leader John Steenhuisen chastised the ANC's VIP protection unit which ...
Politics
1 hour ago

The Gauteng provincial legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety said the viral video showed conduct which on the face of it depicted a "human rights violation and goes against current government efforts to build trust amongst the SAPS and the public."

Committee chair Bandile Masuku welcomed the investigations that have been launched and said: “There is no gainsaying that police officers should always maintain the highest standard of integrity and conduct themselves in a professional manner – striving to serve the public with dignity."

The committee said it would monitor developments.

Action Society said it has instructed its legal team to prepare a complaint that will be filed with Ipid.

Ian Cameron, its director of community safety, said it would approach the victims with an offer to help investigate civil charges against the minister and criminal charges against the police members. 

According to Action Society, the charges that should be investigated include attempted murder, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, intimidation and pointing a firearm.

TimesLIVE

