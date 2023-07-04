WATCH | VIP protection is ANC's personal army, says DA's Steenhuisen

Before updating the public on his proposed moonshot pact on Tuesday morning, DA leader John Steenhuisen chastised the ANC's VIP protection unit which was filmed allegedly assaulting road users in Gauteng.
The video has sparked an outcry on the use of violence by police officers against citizens.
“Let me start this morning by expressing my absolute condemnation of the violent attack on motorists by members of the ANC VIP Protection Unit. Many of us have seen the horrific video by now showing a gang of heavily armed men assaulting helpless citizens,” said Steenhuisen.
“Now, let us be clear about one thing. What we see in that video represents exactly what the ANC really thinks of the people of South Africa. We, all the people of South Africa, are the ones down on the ground and the ANC are the thugs masquerading as a government stomping on our necks,” he said.
Deputy President Paul Mashatile broke his silence on the assault, confirming the alleged perpetrators were attached to his protection detail.
“From Andries Tatane to Marikana, this is not the first time we have seen a murderous abuse of power by the ANC security forces directed at ordinary citizens. This is no accident. The ANC spends R1.7bn of taxpayer money every year to maintain this VIP unit as their own personal army to push you and I out of the way on the road and to perpetrate violence, as we saw in that video. And as long as the ANC is in power, they will keep stomping on us,” Steenhuisen said.
TimesLIVE
