Mathe declined to comment on the status of the remaining four.
The police response comes hours after the victims told their side of the story in a statement shared with the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). One victim is affiliated with the union while all three are members of the South African National Defence Force.
Sandu national secretary JG Greeff said the victims were en route from Johannesburg to Pretoria when a black SUV appeared next to their vehicle, with one of the occupants allegedly pointing a firearm at the victims' vehicle.
“The victims’ vehicle was subsequently boxed in by more SUVs and forced, in formation, to the left side of the N1 highway. The occupants of the SUVs exited their vehicles, surrounded the victims’ vehicle and attempted to smash the windscreen.
“When not successful, the assailants proceeded to smash the back window and assault the occupants,” Greeff said.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has confirmed an investigation into the matter.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Four of eight cops linked to alleged VIP protection assault suspended
Image: Elvis Ntombela
Four of the eight VIP protection unit members linked to the alleged N1 assault of members of the military have been suspended, police confirmed on Wednesday morning.
This was confirmed by police two days after a video depicting the vicious attack went viral on social media.
It showed how more than six members of the VIP protection unit attached to deputy president Paul Mashatile allegedly assaulted three seemingly helpless and unarmed men. One of the assaulted men appeared to be left unconscious.
Police have tracked down the victims and identified the officers captured in the footage.
National police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe initially confirmed the officers involved would be subjected to “internal processes” but revealed on Wednesday morning four had been served with suspension notices.
“In terms of the disciplinary regulations they have been served with notices of the employer's intention to suspend. They must provide representations why they should not be suspended under the circumstances.
“Representation will be considered and the outcome will be communicated to them,” she told TimesLIVE.
Victims of alleged VIP Protection Unit assault on N1 tell their story
Mathe declined to comment on the status of the remaining four.
The police response comes hours after the victims told their side of the story in a statement shared with the South African National Defence Union (Sandu). One victim is affiliated with the union while all three are members of the South African National Defence Force.
Sandu national secretary JG Greeff said the victims were en route from Johannesburg to Pretoria when a black SUV appeared next to their vehicle, with one of the occupants allegedly pointing a firearm at the victims' vehicle.
“The victims’ vehicle was subsequently boxed in by more SUVs and forced, in formation, to the left side of the N1 highway. The occupants of the SUVs exited their vehicles, surrounded the victims’ vehicle and attempted to smash the windscreen.
“When not successful, the assailants proceeded to smash the back window and assault the occupants,” Greeff said.
The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has confirmed an investigation into the matter.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
Police track down alleged assault victims of VIP protection members
WATCH | VIP protection is ANC's personal army, says DA's Steenhuisen
Mashatile confirms VIP protection members in assault video are part of his detail
VIP protection assault victims are military trainees, says Ipid, but SANDF declines to confirm this
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Latest
Latest Videos