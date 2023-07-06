Speaking on Newsroom Afrika, Gcaleka said the report by her office was not biased in protection of Ramaphosa.
“This report has been well thought out. I am confident that this is a matter in which the public protector would not be found to have been biased, or to have dealt with the matter in an unbecoming manner.
“The court might arrive at a different decision — that is really up to the court but we are confident that we have done the best we could in line with the law,” she said.
The advocate said the report did not clear Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing relating to claims of the US dollars sale being fraudulent.
She said this was for the Hawks’ criminal investigation.
Gcaleka said her office did not investigate the sale transaction further as it was of a private entity and did not fall under her office’s mandate.
“We have made no findings on those matters. The president has not been cleared on whether there was anything untoward in respect of this particular transaction,” she said.
The EFF, DA , ATM and ActionSA have called for the report to be reviewed and set aside as they accused Gcaleka of protecting Ramaphosa.
Acting public protector denies Phala Phala report was a 'whitewash'
Image: Public Protector/Twitter
“I am confident the court would not find us biased. I am not worried that any malice would be found in the manner in which this report has been investigated.”
Unfazed acting public protector Kholeka Gcaleka said this as opposition parties threaten court action against her office’s report that found President Cyril Ramaphosa did not misuse state resources in the Phala Phala scandal.
The public protector investigated whether Ramaphosa had violated the executive ethics code for cabinet members and whether he abused state resources after millions of US dollars were stolen from his game farm in Limpopo in February 2020.
“The allegation that the president abused his power in using state resources by causing the PPS [presidential protection services] to be deployed to Phala Phala farm and to investigate a housebreaking with the intent to steal and theft at the said farm is not substantiated,” the report read.
Parties want public protector's Phala Phala report reviewed and set aside
