Cyril Ramaphosa did not violate ethics code: public protector on Phala Phala scandal
Image: GCIS
A public protector's report on the Phala Phala “farmgate” scandal has found President Cyril Ramaphosa did not violate the Executive Ethics Code.
This was announced by acting public protector advocate Kholeka Gcaleka on Friday.
“The allegation that the president improperly and in violation of the provisions of the Executive Ethics Code exposed himself to any risk of a conflict between his constitutional duties and obligations and his private interests arising from or affected by his alleged paid work at Phala Phala farm is not substantiated,” she said.
The report investigated whether Ramaphosa violated the code after the theft of millions of US dollars from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo on February 9 2020.
The complaint to the public protector's office was made by African Transformation Movement leader Vuyo Zungula after a criminal complaint laid by former spy boss Arthur Fraser in June last year.
In March, TimesLIVE reported that Gcaleka's preliminary report found the allegation that Ramaphosa had exposed himself to a risk of conflict between his constitutional duties and obligations and his private interests arising from or affected by his alleged paid work at Phala Phala “is not substantiated”.
NPA assessing Phala Phala docket and may decide on next step
Her investigation revealed the Phala Phala farm is managed by Ntaba Nyoni Close Corporation on land owned and registered under the Tshivhase Trust.
Evidence and information before Gcaleka indicated the US dollars stolen emanated from a private cash transaction between private parties.
On December 23 2019 Sudanese businessman Mustafa Mohamed Ibrahim Hazim arrived at the farm and purchased buffalo on December 25.
An amount of $580,000 (about R10.6m) was received by Ntaba Nyoni employee Sylvester Ndlovu on the same day and a cash payment receipt was issued as proof of the transaction to Hazim.
Gcaleka said it was apparent Ramaphosa was not at the farm during the transaction and did not play a role in the sale.
Investigators visited secretary of cabinet Phindile Baleni on October 7 2022 to inspect Ramaphosa’s register of financial interests to obtain more information on the declaration relating to the 2019/2020 financial year.
The team found Ramaphosa declared he received no remuneration other than as a member of the executive during the reporting period.
Ramaphosa indicated further he had instructed Steyn Speed in his office to ensure compliance with the code.
After the inspection, Gcaleka established Ramaphosa retained a financial interest in the form of a member’s interest in Ntaba Nyoni.
Her investigation could not find evidence Ramaphosa was actively involved in any day-to-day activities or operations of Ntaba Nyoni or Phala Phala.
UDM gives NPA ultimatum over Ramaphosa Phala Phala saga
