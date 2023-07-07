“Now more than ever, we need to learn from the experiences of others, seek advice from those who have been through it and be exposed to individuals with diverse backgrounds, experiences and identities.
TimesLIVE
It's no fairytale ... Walking, talking 'books' on the cards for Durban book fair
Image: 123RF/Perhapzzz
A living library with “walking, talking books” is set to provide a unique experience at the upcoming Durban International Book Fair.
The event, at The Globe, Suncoast, from August 9 to 13, is run by the Durban Book Fair, a non-profit organisation dedicated to promoting reading in Africa’s only Unesco city of literature.
A “living library”, a first for the fair, will allow patrons to “check out walking, talking books”.
Anivesh Singh, co-founder of the fair, said: “It is a library of human experiences, where readers can engage in one-on-one conversations with 'living books', who act as storytellers and share their personal narratives.
“Each living book will be available for a scheduled conversation, during which readers can engage in an open and respectful dialogue, ask questions and learn from the book's unique life experiences.”
Singh said the engagement with living books will provide an opportunity for bookworms “to gain a deeper understanding of different perspectives, cultures and life journeys”.
TimesLIVE
