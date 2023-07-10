South Africa

IN PICS | Snow falls in Gauteng

10 July 2023 - 09:15 By TImesLIVE
Snow has blanketed the Eastern Cape, turning it into a winter wonderland. Some northern parts of the province, including Barkley East and with Matatiele expected to experience the same in coming days, have been transformed into a spectacle of white.
Image: Joe Gqabi District Municipality
Johannesburg residents woke up to below freezing temperatures and light snowfall on Monday.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

Gauteng residents woke up to temperatures below freezing on Monday, and from about 8am snow fell in many parts of the province. 

Snow falling in Parktown, Johannesburg.
Image: Ziphozonke Lushaba

TimesLIVE

