South Africa

Psychiatric report finds Zandile Mafe 'unwell' as he demands life sentence for ‘intentionally burning’ parliament

14 July 2023 - 15:02 By SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
A psychiatric report on 'parliament arsonist' Zandile Mafe found him unwell. File photo.
A psychiatric report on 'parliament arsonist' Zandile Mafe found him unwell. File photo.
Image: Esa Alexander

“At the time of the alleged offence, the accused was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of the act in question.”  

This was the key finding in a psychiatric report on Zandile Mafe, who is accused of setting alight the parliament building in Cape Town last year. 

Mafe was arrested in January last year and faces terrorism and arson charges.

Judge Nathan Erasmus on Thursday read parts of a psychiatric report which found Mafe was not fit to stand trial. 

“The accused is unable to follow court proceedings to make a proper defence. At the time of the alleged offence, the accused was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of the act in question,” the report read.

Mafe, on his arrival in court for his appearance, shouted, “I burn it [parliament] intentionally,” adding: “I am going to burn it more if it doesn’t move to Bloemfontein or Pretoria.”

WATCH | Outburst in court by alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe started shouting from the holding cells at the Cape Town high court as he was set to appear on ...
News
1 day ago

Mafe demanded the judge sentence him to life imprisonment.

“I want a life sentence of 25 years from now, 2023, until after 2043, I am not afraid of a life sentence,” he said.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the psychiatric report was compiled by a panel of three experts who observed Mafe for about a month at Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in the Eastern Cape.

“The defence counsel requested a six-week postponement for them to get a psychiatrist of their choice who will consult with Mafe and then draft a report, which will assist them to determine whether they will challenge the report of the panel from Fort England Psychiatric Hospital,” Ntabazalila said.

Erasmus was not happy about the postponement, saying Mafe’s legal team had more than a month to mull over the report.

He postponed the case until August 10. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

MORE:

'Parliament arsonist' Zandile Mafe to be held in hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison

Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Christmas Mafe has been remanded to the hospital section of Pollsmoor Prison in Cape Town after appearing in ...
News
1 month ago

Fire-gutted parliament set to reopen by 2025 at a cost of R2bn

Reconstruction of fire-gutted parliament buildings in Cape Town should be finished by 2025, more than three years after a blaze destroyed large parts ...
Politics
4 months ago

Parliament ‘arsonist’ Zandile Mafe refuses to leave his cell for court date for the third time

The man accused of setting fire to parliament was due to appear in the high court in Cape Town on Friday — but refused to leave his prison cell.
News
5 months ago

WATCH | A year since parliament fire, Zandile Mafe back in court in January

It’s been a year since the devastating fire ripped through the National Assembly wing of parliament and caused billions of rand in damages.
News
6 months ago

‘That was Christmas!’ — Mafe’s alleged reaction to parliament fire video

Zandile Christmas Mafe, the man accused of torching parliament, allegedly slapped his chest and said “That was Christmas!” when he was shown a video ...
News
1 year ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Cape Town is best city in world, says Zakes Bantwini during 'Abantu' ... South Africa
  2. Psychiatric report finds Zandile Mafe 'unwell' as he demands life sentence for ... South Africa
  3. Manhunt for suspects after two killed, another kidnapped in Mpumalanga South Africa
  4. Cape Town estate agent bust for ‘defrauding clients of R5m’ South Africa
  5. Zuma in Russia for medical treatment, his foundation confirms South Africa

Latest Videos

Zakes Bantwini says CT is best city in the world, announces Abantu event for ...
Dashcam captures truck hijacking before suspect sets it alight from inside