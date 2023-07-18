South Africa

Two arrested after cops swoop on R10m KZN 'dagga lab'

18 July 2023 - 10:50
KZN police discovered dagga plants and equipment amounting to R10m during a routine patrol in Umkomaas on Sunday.
KZN police discovered dagga plants and equipment amounting to R10m during a routine patrol in Umkomaas on Sunday.
Image: SAPS

Two suspects have been arrested for allegedly operating a R10m dagga laboratory at a farm in Fountains Head in Umkomaas, south of Durban.

KwaZulu-Natal police said the suspects, aged 30 and 33 years, were arrested on Sunday afternoon and appeared in the Scottburgh magistrate's court on Monday.

Police were doing routine patrols in the area when they stumbled upon the facility.

Provincial police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said 1,200 dagga plants and dagga processing machines worth about R10m were found. 

He said police were looking for a third suspect believed to be the owner of the laboratory.

In a separate operation, officers from the provincial drugs and firearms unit acted on intelligence about a large quantity of drugs destined for the streets of Durban. 

“The team proceeded to the identified location and raided a flat in Point. Seven thousand, five hundred ecstasy tablets, as well as suspected cocaine and ephedrine powder, were found inside the flat,” said Netshiunda.

He said the estimated street value of the recovered drugs was about R1.2m. 

 TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

MORE:

Trio accused of defrauding KZN education department of R85m granted bail

Three people who allegedly defrauded the KwaZulu-Natal education department of more than R85m have been granted R100,000 bail each.
News
1 week ago

LISTEN | ‘He needs to be shot and killed’: chilling voice notes from truck attackers

“This guy needs to be shot. He needs to be shot and killed by those of us who were with him. What gave him the idea to jump into the truck, because ...
News
2 days ago

Two arrested after drug lab worth R150m uncovered

Two people were arrested after a surreptitious drug lab worth R150 million was uncovered by the Hawks in rural Mogale City, Magaliesburg, on Thursday.
News
2 months ago

Police seize drugs worth R300,000 at lodge used as drug lab

Gauteng police discovered a drug lab and seized drugs worth about R300,000 on Friday at a lodge in Midrand.
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH LIVE | Busisiwe Mkhwebane briefs the media South Africa
  2. WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial South Africa
  3. Climate change: We must act now, says WHO as Europe, Asia, US log record-high ... World
  4. High court refuses Dr Nandipha Magudumana leave to appeal News
  5. Four-year-old Durban girl 'electrocuted by illegal connection' South Africa

Latest Videos

World Cup Champ Messi Introduced to Inter Miami
WATCH | Minister of electricity 'apologises profusely' for recent loadshedding