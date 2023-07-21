Joburg CBD explosion has similarities to incident in Yeoville in 2010: Lesufi

“The department indicates what happened in Bree [Lillian Ngoyi] Street is similar to what happened at Yeoville — known as Telkom Towers. They claim there are similarities and on the basis of that there are three junction boxes [also known as] manholes that are an interest to their investigations,” said Lesufi.
The labour department is investigating what led to Wednesday's explosion in Johannesburg's CBD, says Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi.
One death has been reported, while at least 48 people were injured and taken to hospitals in the city centre.
Some of the injured were taken to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital, where head of the disaster management committee Prof Maeyane Steve Moeng said none showed signs of gas inhalation.
Lesufi, who was briefing media, said the department became involved after Telkom, Egoli Gas, Sasol and City Power insisted the explosion was not caused by their pipelines.
He said a preliminary report by the department indicated there may be similarities to an incident that occurred in 2010.
Patients injured in Johannesburg CBD explosion not showing symptoms of gas inhalation
“The department indicates what happened in Bree [Lillian Ngoyi] Street is similar to what happened at Yeoville — known as Telkom Towers. They claim there are similarities and on the basis of that there are three junction boxes [also known as] manholes that are an interest to their investigations,” said Lesufi.
“The explosion came through those three manholes and the labour [department] is of the view, from their preliminary reports, there are certain institutions they want to interview further even though they have given us the reports.
“They’ve analysed the nature of the explosion and feel there is a gas they still want to experiment with so they can tell us the type of gas they are sensing is responsible.”
A consolidated report from relevant stakeholders was being compiled, he said, adding that the area remains closed.
“We are still treating the area, from a risk point of view, that it might have a secondary effect. Which means let’s treat it [carefully] until all these reports are finalised. We must keep it closed to people who are not authorised to be there.”
