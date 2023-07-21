Several roads in Johannesburg will be closed on Saturday for the EFF’s “carnival”.
The EFF is expecting about 1,200 people at the event.
The Joburg metro police department (JMPD) urged motorists and the public to be aware of traffic disruptions in Alexandra and Sandton.
“The carnival procession is expected to depart Alexandra Stadium at 10am and to arrive at Mushroom Park in Sandton at 4pm, where the celebrations will take place,” said the JMPD.
“Road closures will be implemented at Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra from 5am on Watt Street and Second Avenue, Watt Street and Third Avenue, Watt Street and Pretoria Main Road.”
Road closures will be implemented at Alexandra Stadium from 5am until 10am on 12th Avenue and Reverend Sam Buti Street.
“JMPD officers will be deployed to monitor the march and affected routes. Motorists are urged to be patient as the carnival passes through the routes, rather avoid and use alternative routes,” said the JMPD.
Roads that will be closed (marked with a red icon) are on the map below.
MAP | Roads closed for EFF 'carnival' in Johannesburg
Image: Alaister Russell
