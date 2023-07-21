South Africa

MAP | Roads closed for EFF 'carnival' in Johannesburg

21 July 2023 - 15:09
Members of the EFF sing struggle songs outside the the South Gauteng High Court in the Johannesburg CBD. File photo.
Members of the EFF sing struggle songs outside the the South Gauteng High Court in the Johannesburg CBD. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

Several roads in Johannesburg will be closed on Saturday for the EFF’s “carnival”.

The EFF is expecting about 1,200 people at the event.

The Joburg metro police department (JMPD) urged motorists and the public to be aware of traffic disruptions in Alexandra and Sandton.

“The carnival procession is expected to depart Alexandra Stadium at 10am and to arrive at Mushroom Park in Sandton at 4pm, where the celebrations will take place,” said the JMPD.

“Road closures will be implemented at Pan Africa Mall in Alexandra from 5am on Watt Street and Second Avenue, Watt Street and Third Avenue, Watt Street and Pretoria Main Road.”

Road closures will be implemented at Alexandra Stadium from 5am until 10am on 12th Avenue and Reverend Sam Buti Street.

“JMPD officers will be deployed to monitor the march and affected routes. Motorists are urged to be patient as the carnival passes through the routes, rather avoid and use alternative routes,” said the JMPD.

Roads that will be closed (marked with a red icon) are on the map below.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘It is fine, we are not friends’ — Malema after being excluded from Brics political parties dialogue by ANC

Malema said it would have been an issue if his party was excluded when political parties meet for an official state Brics programme before August.
Politics
1 week ago

Malema: Members who fail to fill buses and sell gala dinner tickets will be banned from EFF birthday bash

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned party representatives who fail to fill buses and sell gala dinner tickets will be banned from the party's 10th ...
Politics
2 weeks ago

Would you pay R900 for an EFF jacket? Here's how much the party's 'revolutionary regalia' costs

The EFF has launched “revolutionary regalia” for its 10th anniversary, with a branded jacket costing R900. Would you buy it?
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Eskom pushes load-shedding to stage 5 South Africa
  2. SMSs reveal Kelly wanted out of relationship with Senzo and was troubled by his ... South Africa
  3. MAP | Roads closed for EFF 'carnival' in Johannesburg South Africa
  4. Eskom project manager nabbed for ‘accepting’ R50k gratification South Africa
  5. Cape Town cracks whip on top 100 traffic ‘bandits’ who owe more than R9m in ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community