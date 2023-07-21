South Africa

Trio nabbed for ‘trafficking’ after victims rescued from Pretoria house

21 July 2023 - 07:18
Three victims were rescued from 'sexual exploitation' at a house in Pretoria. Stock photo.
Three victims were rescued from 'sexual exploitation' at a house in Pretoria. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/rafaelbenari

Three people are expected to appear in a Tshwane court soon for alleged trafficking after three women were rescued from a house in Pretoria.

The victims were rescued from a house in Garsfontein on Thursday, according to Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

"Information was received [that] one of the captives managed to escaped from her captors. She reported to the Thai Embassy that she had been held against her will for sexual exploitation.

"This prompted the involvement of law enforcement and social services. The information was followed up and contact was made with one of the victims who was held against her will at the premises."

Mogale said members of the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation unit, assisted by Tshwane metro police's K9 unit and Pretoria police K9 units, rescued two more victims after they successfully gained access to the premises.

The three will appear in the Pretoria magistrate's court soon on charges of trafficking in persons.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

READ MORE:

Uniting against human trafficking: A call to the ANC Women's League

On the eve of the ANC Women's League conference, I call upon all my sister comrades in our structure to join forces in the fight against human ...
Ideas
1 week ago

Families living in abandoned police training facility evicted, deported

Limpopo authorities have arrested and deported hundreds of people, including 32 children, after evicting them from an abandoned police training ...
News
2 weeks ago

Human trafficking arrests after men caught hiding women at Limpopo lodge

Three women suspected of being trafficked were rescued after police searched a Polokwane lodge.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. WATCH | Video claims to show Wagner Group training in Belarus World
  2. Unable to collect Sassa grant yourself? Here's what you can do South Africa
  3. WATCH | Trapped whale sharks rescued by divers off Indonesia Sci-Tech
  4. Patients injured in Johannesburg CBD explosion not showing symptoms of gas ... South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe plans first corn exports in 22 years after surplus Africa

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community