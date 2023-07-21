Earlier Khumalo had told the court she could not explain which of the house occupants were hitting which intruder as there was a lot happening.
Witness in Senzo Meyiwa murder trial not keen to ruin 'beautiful hairstyle'
Image: Instagram/Zandi Gumede
A witness in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial on Friday was reluctant to ruin her “beautiful hairstyle” when requested by a defence lawyer to demonstrate how a hoodie was worn by one of the two intruders who burst into a home in Vosloorus home in 2014 and killed football star Meyiwa.
During cross-examination, Adv Charles Mnisi, after having listened to a detailed explanation of a fight that took place and how the second intruder wore a hoodie, told the witness, Zandile Khumalo, he was tempted to ask her to demonstrate how he wore it to the court.
Khumalo, sister of Meyiwa's girlfriend Kelly Khumalo, responded: “You can also wear it, I will show you.”
Mnisi explained the rules of the court did not allow him to do so.
“I also won't be able to put it on because I have my beautiful hairstyle, I worked very hard in the morning,” she said.
SMSs reveal Kelly wanted out of relationship with Senzo and was troubled by his mom's media talk
Earlier Khumalo had told the court she could not explain which of the house occupants were hitting which intruder as there was a lot happening.
She however remembered the first intruder and Meyiwa were wrestling for a gun.
According to Khumalo, three gunshots went off on that night.
Meyiwa was relaxing with his girlfriend Kelly, Khumalo and her boyfriend Longwe Twala, their mother Ntombi and two of Meyiwa's friends from KwaZulu-Natal, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, when the attack happened.
Five men are on trial for Meyiwa's murder. Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli have pleaded not guilty.
During his cross-examination Mnisi, reading from Longwe’s statement, told Khumalo Longwe would tell the court that when the intruders burst in and he heard a voice saying “take out cellphones and money”, he had “approached one of these boys”.
“I grabbed him and pushed him. He was armed with a revolver 3.8 special. I then ran out to look for help,” he quoted Longwe as saying.
According to Mnisi, Longwe would also tell the court that the taller of the intruders was light in complexion.
However, Khumalo argued that people don’t see things the same.
She testified that when the intruders stormed into the house, Kelly was standing and telling a joke. She described the second intruder as tall, “slim, wearing a hoodie and had a beard that goes around his mouth”.
She identified Ntanzi, accused No 2, as one of the intruders.
