State Information Technology Agency board changes announced

Minister of communications and digital technologies Mondli Gungubele has appointed an interim board at the State Information Technology Agency (Sita) after resignations.
The board, which began its duties on Friday, comprises experts in the areas of ICT, legal, audit, finance, human capital and governance, he said.
“This board composition combines institutional experience and continuity to bring about strategic focus of government to reposition Sita as a pivotal instrument to the digitisation of the state,” he added.
The following people have been appointed:
Khathu Sibanda, an IT professional with over 20 years' experience directing technology and business strategy implementation. She holds a Master’s in Technology Management degree and has worked in the private and public sectors.
Dr Lucienne Abraham, who is experienced in the digital knowledge economy and ICT policy and regulation. She holds a PhD in knowledge economies and has served on various boards, the Public Service Commission and various committees. She previously served on the SITA board.
Luvuyo Keyise, IT executive with a master’s degree in computer science. He has experience in IT and telecommunication in the public and private sectors. He has previously served as an administrator for SITA.
Sherylee Moonsamy, a CFO with a history of working in the government administration industry. She holds an honours degree in accounting and auditing, and an MBA. Moonsamy served in the previous board.
Nolitha Pietersen (CA) has worked for public and private organisations. She holds an honours degree in accounting and auditing and an MBA, and serves on various boards and committees, including the previous SITA board
Kiruben Pillay is a management and engineering professional with experience in mission-critical ICT environments, strategy formulation and implementation, general management, technology and product management, and operations management. He is registered with the Engineering Council of South Africa and is a senior member of the South African Institute of Electrical Engineers.
Lerato Petlele is a human capital practitioner with expertise and practical experience in recruitment administration, labour relations, organisational development and talent management. She is associated with the South African Board for People Practices as a master HR professional and the Institute of People Management as an executive professional. She is registered with the Institute of Board of Directors in South Africa, holds a master’s degree in commerce and a Master’s Diploma in Human Resource Management.
Mandla Martin Mnisi is a practising attorney and director at Mncedisi Ndlovu & Sedumedi (MNS Attorneys). He is experienced in legal advisory services to corporate clients, public sector clients and state-owned entities. He also serves as non-executive director at Denel SOC Ltd, where he was part of the board that developed a governance turnaround plan. Mnisi has carried out commercial transactions, due diligence investigations and restructuring processes.
The minister has also appointed department of public service and administration and National Treasury members Laura Seme and Renisha Naidoo.
